PICS: Rashmika Mandanna Looks Divine In Red Embellished Lehenga With Strappy Blouse

Rashmika Mandanna known for stylish outfits and marvellous acting recently shared a set of images from her photoshoot on her Instagram. The actor slayed fashion goals in a bright red lehenga and left her fans in awe. Rashmika is a fashionista and she can transform any outfit with her charm. The fashion diva has been making her fans go crazy with her photos. She is capable of dressing in everything from casual ensembles to ethnic wear and formal attire.

On Monday, Rashmika shared a few glimpses from her recent photoshoot in ethnic wear. She chose a beautiful and sensuous red ethnic attire. The actor wore a red lehenga from the fashion designer house Mishru from their Form & Feeling Couture 2023.

Advertisement

The Sita Ramam actress wore a red zari and sequin worked blouse along with a red long flowy lehenga skirt with zari details. To complete her look, she further added a red satin dupatta with red zari work on its borders. The actress captioned her Instagram post, “Let’s slowly start getting back to business now."

The Pushpa actress accessorised her look with silver bangles from Amrapali Jewels. Her look was styled by fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr. The actress went for wavy curls as she posed for the pictures. She opted for minimal makeup with nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, a shade of bright red lipstick, and a small black bindi.

Advertisement

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen in a Bollywood spy thriller film Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. She will also be seen in the Tamil movie Varisu alongside Vijay. The film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and is set to be theatrically released on January 12, 2023. She is also cast in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Hindi film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here