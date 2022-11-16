PICS: Taylor Swift Sparkles In Sheer Dress At MTV EMAs 2022

Taylor Swift once again flaunted her red-carpet style prowess with a shimmering, glamorous ensemble at the MTV EMAs in Dusseldorf, Germany. Taylor Swift carried a bling style to the event in a dress by designer David Koma. The dramatic caged skirt was embellished with emerald stones and paired with the sleek black bodysuit excluding glitz. With so much bling on it, Swift’s dress seemed to be a direct reference to the music video for her hit song Bejeweled.

The singer chose a nude lip and cat-eye eyeliner to amp up the glamour and wore her hair in a gorgeous yet straightforward updo that showed off her straight-across bangs. Just the look alone calls for special attention and appreciation.

Check out her look here:

The 32-year-old pulled off a quick change into a second sparkly attire, a bejewelled short-sleeve mini dress with silver high heels during the show to accept the award for the best artist.

She appeared to have won four of the six nominated awards that night, so you could say she dressed like a true winner. She won awards for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)," which included “Stranger Things" actress Sadie Sink and “Maze Runner" actor Dylan O’Brien, for the Best Artist, Best Pop Act, Best Video, and Best Longform Video for for “All Too Well: The Short Film."

By taking the top 10 spots on the US Billboard Hot 100 list for a single week after the release of her album Midnights on October 21, Taylor Swift created music history. Swift reputedly now holds the record for most top 10 singles in the Billboard Hot 100 with a total of 40. She will launch the Eras Tour in 2023, her first tour in five years, to promote Midnights and her other albums. The first leg of the tour features a supporting act lineup with a total of nine artists.

