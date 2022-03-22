Pimples and Skin Issues? Try These Three Juices This Summer and See the Magic

Who doesn’t want clear skin? However, it’s not always easy, for pimples and other skin issues are always playing spoilsport. These skin problems have a variety of reasons. One of the most common reasons is the consumption of too many fried and processed snacks, leading to pimples. However, there are three special types of healthy drinks that can help you. You have to include these herbal drinks in your diet to get rid of pimples.

Amla and Aloe Vera

Advertisement

Both amla and aloe vera are very good for health as well as for skin and hair. Mixing amla and aloe vera juice and consuming it every morning can help you get rid of your pimples. Both these juices contain antioxidants in very good amounts, which help in keeping your skin healthy.

Mix fruit drink

Drinking the juices of fruits such as watermelon, orange, and pomegranate are not only healthy but also improve skin and hair health. The nutrients found in these make the skin glow and get rid of the pimples.

Turmeric and Lemon Drink

Turmeric has antibacterial and antioxidant properties and helps against pimples. It protects you from viral diseases and does not cause any infection on the skin. Lemon contains a very high amount of Vitamin C, which helps in keeping the skin healthy.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.