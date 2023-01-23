Pine Nut Benefits: Consume This Seed To Keep Diabetes And Heart Problems At Bay

Pine nuts, also known as chilgoza, are superfoods and full of nutrients. A study suggests that the amount of insulin in the body can be increased by consuming chilgoza. This can play an important role in reducing blood sugar levels and controlling diabetes. Pine nuts or chilgoza are very small seeds, which contain anti-diabetic properties and store a bulk of nutrients like vitamins and minerals. Chilgoza also contains a very little amount of saturated fats with no cholesterol, which is also beneficial for the heart. These superfoods are rich in proteins, fibre, iron, potassium, magnesium, sodium, carbohydrates, vitamin E and many types of antioxidants, which are considered effective for diabetes and heart diseases.

Consuming chilgoza increases insulin:

The report published in the American National Center for Biotechnology Journal states that chilgoza has the power to eliminate diabetes. According to the research, diabetic rats were studied for this. When the researchers examined diabetic rats, they found fasting glucose and high levels of malondialdehyde in them, while insulin serum levels were very low. Similarly, these rats were also obese and the capacity of serum levels was also very less. In these conditions, the rats were given an oral dose of chilgoza powder. After a few days, researchers observed surprising changes in these diabetic rats. The experts found that malondialdehyde and fasting glucose levels were greatly reduced, while the insulin levels and the capacity of antioxidants were increased in them.

Other benefits of chilgoza:

Chilgoza is not only a panacea for diabetes, but consuming these superfoods is beneficial for controlling other heart diseases too. The number of healthy fats present in chilgoza is very high, so it greatly reduces the risks related to the heart. According to WebMD, chilgoza contains proteins, iron and magnesium, which increases energy levels immediately. It also contains vitamin E and antioxidant properties, which keep the skin glowing and radiant. Consuming chilgoza strengthens brain health too, as it contains a sufficient amount of omega-3 fatty acids.

