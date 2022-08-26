Pithori Amavasya 2022: History, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Muhurat

PITHORI AMAVASYA: This year August 26 marks the festival of Pithori Amavasya. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is observed on a no-moon day or Amavasya in the Hindu calendar month of Bhadrapada. The festival also goes by the name Bhadrapada Amavasya for this reason. On the eve of Pithori Amavasya, married women and particularly mothers worship 64 goddesses including Goddess Durga for the well-being of their children. The word ‘Pith’ means flour and hence the name of the festival Pithori Amavasya. It is celebrated with fanfare in Rajasthan.

Pithori Amavasya: Significance

Bhadrapada Amavasya or Pithori Amavasya is observed by devotees to get rid of sins of the past and malice of the heart. They organise puja for their relatives and forefathers. They also visit the Ganga river to pray for peace and prosperity for their family and ancestors. It is believed that worshipping and observing a fast on Pithori Amavasya helps in eliminating the effects of Kaal Sarpa Dosh which is seen in your horoscope due to past life’s sins.

Pithori Amavasya: History

According to Hindu mythology, Pithori Amavasya Vrat Katha was narrated by Goddess Parvati to Lord Indra’s wife. Devotees believe that keeping a fast on this day helps beget brave and healthy sons. Pind daan and Pitru Darpan are some of the prominent rituals done on the Pithori Amavasya.

Pithori Amavasya: Muhurat

This year Pithori Amavasya falls on August 26 and the Vrat muhurat is from 6:49 PM to 9:03 PM. The Amavasya TIthi will begin at 12:23 PM on this day and end at 1:46 PM on the next day, August 27.

Pithori Amavasya: Puja Vidhi

On Pithori Amavasya, wake up during the Brahma Muhurat, take bath. After that, light a lamp and offer arghya to Sun God. For the peace of ancestors, donate to the needy and carry out Pind Daan and Pitru Darpan.

