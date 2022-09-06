Pitru Paksha 2022: Why it is Important to Offer Panchbali Bhog on Shradh Day

In Pitru Paksha, Shradh and Tarpan are performed for the peace of the souls of the ancestors. This year, Pitru Paksha will start on September 10 and will end on the 25th of the same month.

There is a very special reason why Panchbali Bhog is offered on the day of the Shradh of Pitru Paksha. Therefore, everyone must do Panchbali Bhog for their ancestors. It is believed that if Panchbali Bhog is not offered on the day of Shradh, then the ancestors get angry and return hungry.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

On the other hand, on offering Panchbali Bhog with reverence, the ancestors are pleased and get their blessings.

What is Panchbali Bhog?

According to the belief, on Pitru Paksha, on the day of the Shradh date of ancestors, there is a rule to offer food for Shradh to 5 special creatures along with ancestors. It is said that by feeding these creatures on the day of Shradh, the ancestors get satisfied with the food eaten by them.

In Pitru Paksha, the first bhog is fed to the cow on the Shradh day of the ancestor. Do not throw the bhog in front of the cow. It would be better if you fed it with your own hands.

According to the scriptures, on the day of the Shradh of ancestors, while performing Shradh Puja, the second bhog should be fed to a dog. A dog is a symbol of duty.

Advertisement

According to the belief, the third bhog in Panchbali is given to the crow.

In the sequence of Panchbali Bhog, the fourth bhog is offered to the divine powers. Under Dev Bali, either flow this bhog in water or give it to the cow.

On the day of Shradh, the fifth bhog is offered to ants, who are a symbol of hard work and collectivism.

How is Panchbali Bhog offered?

Advertisement

To offer Panchbali Bhog on Pitru Paksha’s Shradh day, you should take five different banana leaves. Keep in them the food which you have prepared for your ancestors on the day of Shradh and which you are going to provide to the Brahmin.

If you want, you can also keep urad dal tikki and curd in the food. Now offer this Panchbali Bhog to cow, dog, crow, God, and ants.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here