PK Rosy 120th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Today Honours Malayalam Cinema's First Woman Actor

Today's Doodle honours PK Rosy, who became the first female lead in Malayalam cinema. On this day in 1903, Rosy was born Rajamma in Thiruvananthapuram, formerly Trivandrum (Kerala's capital city). Rosy's passion for acting began at a young age.

In an era when performing arts was discouraged in many sections of society, especially for women, Rosy broke barriers with her role in the Malayalam film Vigathakumaran (The Lost Child). Even today, her story serves as motivation and inspiration for many.

PK ROSY MALAYALAM MOVIE AND THE CONTROVERSY SURROUNDING IT

PK Rosy was the female lead of a silent Malayalam movie Vigathakumaran (The Lost Child) in 1928. She was the first heroine in Malayalam cinema and the first Dalit actress in Indian cinema. Rosy played the role of Sarojini, a Nair woman, in the movie. When the movie was released, members of a community were reportedly enraged to see a Dalit woman portray them. Her home was reportedly burnt down by upper castes. Fearing her life, Rosy reportedly fled in a lorry that was headed to Tamil Nadu, married the lorry driver, Kesavan Pillai and lived her life as ‘Rajammal’. She never rose to fame and instead remained secluded from her previous life of acting. A society of women actors in Malayalam cinema named itself the PK Rosy film society.

