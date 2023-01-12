Places To Visit In Ooty, From The Highest Peak In Nilgiri To Wax Museum

Ooty, also known as Udhagamandalam, is a picturesque hill station located in the state of Tamil Nadu. It’s known for its stunning natural beauty, colonial architecture and cool climate. The town is located in the Nilgiri Hills and is a popular spot in South India. Ooty offers so much that it’s an ideal gateway for people of all age groups. If you are planning to pack your bags to explore this beautiful town, here are the places you must visit:

Doddabetta Peak

Doddabetta Peak is the highest peak in the Nilgiri Hills. It stands at an altitude of 2,623 meters (8,650 feet) and offers breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding landscapes. The peak is a popular destination for trekkers, hikers and nature enthusiasts. The peak is located about 9 kilometres from Ooty and can be reached by car or by taking a hike. There is a telescope house on the peak, which offers a great view of the surrounding valleys and mountains. The peak is also a great spot for bird watching, as it is home to a variety of bird species.

Ooty Toy Train

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway, more commonly called the Ooty Toy Train, is famous all over the world. This train, featured in Shah Rukh Khan’s hit song Chaiyya Chaiyya, covers the distance of 46 kilometres from Ooty to Mettupalyam in 4 to 5 hours, and also passes through 16 tunnels on the way. As per the Ooty Tourism website, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway is the only mountain railway that operates on a daily basis in South India. The train journey that starts from a height of 300 feet and ascends up to around 7,000 feet can truly make your trip memorable.

Ooty Lake

The Ooty Lake is a man-made lake located in the heart of the hill town. It’s a popular attraction for boating, picnics and photography. The lake is surrounded by beautiful eucalyptus trees and gardens. The lake is about 2.5 kilometres long and is shaped like a ‘T’. Visitors can take a boat ride on the lake and enjoy the serene surroundings. The lake also has a mini-train ride, a popular attraction among visitors, especially children.

Kalhatti waterfalls

Kalhatti waterfalls is a waterfall located in the midst of a dense forest, about 20 kilometres from Ooty city centre. The waterfall is formed by the Kalhatti stream and falls from a height of about 100 feet. The waterfall is accessible by foot and there is a trekking trail that leads to it. The trek is around 3 kilometres long and takes about 2 hours to complete. Along the trek, visitors can enjoy the beautiful scenery and the diverse wildlife of the area. There is also a temple located near the waterfall, dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Rose Garden

The Rose Garden in Ooty is located on the slopes of Elk Hill. It’s famous for its wide variety of roses, including hybrid teas, floribundas and climbers. The garden covers an area of about 10 acres and is home to more than 20,000 varieties of roses. There is also a small lake located within the garden.

Wax World Museum

The Wax World Museum showcases wax sculptures of famous personalities and historical events. The museum was established in the year 2005, and it’s one of the first wax museums in South India. The museum has around 40 life-size wax statues of famous personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Mother Teresa and many others.

Pykara Lake

Pykara Lake is a picturesque lake located about 22 kilometres from Ooty. The lake is surrounded by dense forests and beautiful mountain ranges, making it a perfect place for boating, fishing and picnicking. The lake is formed by the Pykara River and is considered one of the most beautiful lakes in the Nilgiri Hills. The lake is also home to the Pykara Hydroelectric Power Station. The Pykara falls, which is a beautiful waterfall located just 6 kilometres from the lake, is another majestic spot. Visitors can take a trek or drive to the falls and enjoy the beautiful scenery.

