Planning a Romantic Trip to Paris? Here Are the Places You Must Visit There

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, the hottest couple in B-town, are currently in Paris. The couple reached the city of love to celebrate Arjun’s birthday. Paris is among the most stunning places in the world. Because of the gleaming evening of the Eiffel Tower, it is sometimes also known as the city of lights.

Are you also planning a special trip to France with your partner or better half?

Eiffel Tower: The Eiffel Tower was built in 1889 to improve Paris’ aesthetic appeal. Alexander Gustave was the architect. The tower’s first floor is 57 meters above ground level, the second floor is 115 meters, and the third, or top floor, is above 276 meters.

Louvre Museum: Considered one of the most fascinating and beautiful museums in the world, this place will amaze you. You should undoubtedly visit this museum if you are interested in history. In this museum, you will find rare examples of historical artwork.

Notre Dame Cathedral: The Catholic cathedral of the Middle Ages is quite popular in Notre Dame Paris. This building, which has bright pink windows, is regarded as a magnificent example of Gothic design. This is a place you really must visit if you’re going to be in Paris.

Disneyland: If you travel to Paris, you must visit Disneyland. Founded in 1992, Disneyland is renowned for its range of attractions. Additionally, it contains a theme park and a Walt Disney Studios Park.

The banks of the Seine river: The 800 km long Seine River, which borders Paris, adds to the city’s attractiveness. Make sure to take a moving cruise when you visit the Seine River. You can view the Eiffel Tower from the river in addition to the grandeur of the city.

