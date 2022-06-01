Planning A Summer Holiday? A Look At Destinations You Must Avoid

Come May-June and we all plan a holiday, courtesy summer vacations. In India, these months are all about humid weather, heatwaves and what not. So, to chill, many prefer to go to the mountains or near the beach and relax. But here’s a list of a few places in India that you should avoid visiting during summers.

1. Goa

During winters, Goa is pleasant, but if you are planning to visit Goa during summers then think again. This is the time when Goa sees extreme heat and it gets difficult to explore the beaches.

2. Agra

Agra is one place that is close to Delhi and everyone prefers to take a look at the Taj Mahal during their vacations. But it is advised not to visit Agra during summers as it gets extremely hot.

3. Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, the Golden city, is situated near the Thar Desert and due to this; the temperature during the summer reaches 42-45 degrees. Hence, it is advised to avoid visiting Jaisalmer during summer vacations.

4. Chennai

Chennai gets extremely hot during summers and if you are planning a vacation to Tamil Nadu’s capital, then it is advised to change your plan.

5. Amritsar

No one wants to leave a chance to visit Amritsar and see the Golden Temple. However, during summers, the weather in Amritsar is not pleasant and it is advised to visit the place during winters and spring.

6. Khajuraho

If you love visiting historical places and planning a trip to Khajuraho during summers, then it is advised to drop the plan.

