Planning a Summer Vacation? Don't Forget to Carry These Items

Well, summer is here and everyone is ready to plan a vacation. But there’s no vacation before you plan it properly. If you also get worried about summer vacation, we have brought a travel checklist for you, with the help of which you can deal with any eventuality and spend a stress-free vacation with fun and enjoyment. So let’s get to know more.

Think before packing: Whenever packing clothes, visualise once from head to toe how you want to look on which day. By doing this, you will be able to pack fewer things and the right things easily. Get clothes that are comfortable. In the same way, you can visualise and pack all the clothes of other members of the family.

Carry essential medicines: Keep important medicines for loose motion, headache, injury, allergy, vomiting etc. They can come in handy anytime during travel. Make a list of them in advance and then keep it in a transparent ziplock. If you want, you can also consult a doctor before taking the medicine.

Travel insurance plan: For a safe journey, you should get information about any well-planned travel insurance and get it done. Not only that, if you want, you can also take insurance for your luggage, cashless hospitalisation etc.

Keep healthy snacks: It is difficult to carry more food items with you in the summer season. Carry some healthy and dry snacks like protein bars, makhana fry, peanuts, dry fruits etc.

Sunglasses and caps: Sunglasses and caps are among the essential accessories during summer travel. It would be better if you kept dark shade sunglasses and a cap or hat covering the head well. Girls can also carry scarves or cotton dupatta to cover themselves.

Skin care: To protect the skin from heat, you must carry a good quality sunscreen lotion and apply it every two hours. Include a sheet mask, lip balm, CC cream, mild cleanser, and moisturiser in your skincare kit.

Hand sanitiser and mask: Although Covid has shown signs of slowing, don’t forget to carry a hand sanitiser and a mask for your safety.

These are a few basic tips one needs to follow while going out for a vacation in summer. Don’t forget any of these and enjoy your holidays.

