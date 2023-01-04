Planning a Trip to Bali? These 5 Spots Must Be On Your Checklist

The famous island in Indonesia is ready to give its tourists once in a lifetime experience. Bali is rich in natural beauty and glorious sightseeing destinations. It has something to offer all those who step on its land. From volcanic peaks to unexplored caves, you are bound to be awestruck. If you have been planning a getaway without burning a hole in your pocket, Bali might just be for you. Why travel across the world when you can find yourself in the lap of nature and luxury in Southeast Asia? Here are 5 places that are sure you put Bali on your bucket list:

Kuta Beach

If there is one place you can enjoy the best sunsets it has got to be Kuta Beach. Located on the western end of Bali, the stunning sunsets can be enjoyed before indulging in the vibrant nightlife. In case you are more on the adventurous side, make time to surf the waves of the picturesque location.

Goa Gajah

The Gardens and stepstones of this archaeological site will win your heart. Built in the 11th century, Goa Gajah has been recognized as a World Heritage Site since 1995. You might know it as the Elephant Caves of Bali for they are located close to the Elephant River. This is one of the best tourist attractions in Bali.

Mount Batur

Experience the breathtaking dawn from Mount Batur. There is no better romantic spot than this in Bali. From the top of the summit, you can look down at the mountains covered in mist. If the day is clear, you can even witness the beauty of Lake Batur. Just don’t forget to pack those hiking boots along.

Waterbom

More on the adventurous side? Visit this 3.8-hectare waterpark meant for thrill-seekers. Home to the steepest slide in Asia, the place will offer you a number of world-class rides. You can also spend the day simply relaxing and soaking along with your family. The best part of it all? You get to get away from the bustling city.

Seminyak

Get ready to indulge in a fabulous shopping experience. If you are a fan of Balinese design, you are sure to find wonderful pieces along the streets of Seminyak. Everything from swimwear, and jewellery, to furniture and homewares, can be found here. While the main attraction is Seminyak Square and Seminyak Village, don’t forget to explore the tiny shops along the streets.

