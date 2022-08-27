Planning A Trip To Bodhgaya? 6 Temples You Just Can't Miss

Bodh Gaya is a village in the Indian state of Bihar. Considered one of the most important Buddhist pilgrimage sites, it’s dominated by the ancient brick Mahabodhi Temple Complex, built to mark the site where the Lord Buddha attained enlightenment beneath a sacred Bodhi Tree.

Earlier, Bodhgaya was known as Uruwela and it was here that the great king Ashoka built a temple. The place is one of the many visited pilgrimage destinations that attracts thousands of people every day. There are several tourist places to visit in Bodh Gaya and here is the list of the top 6 places below:

Mahabodhi Temple: This temple is one of the main attractions for people to visit Bodhgaya. This place marks the location where Buddha attained enlightenment. At the site, you will find the descendant of the actual Bodhi Tree under which Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment. This location is, therefore, a major attraction for the pilgrimage of Buddhists and Hindus for more than 2000 years.

Advertisement

Great Buddha Statue: The Great Buddha statue is one of the most essential stops in the pilgrimage of Buddhists and Hindus. The statue is 64 feet in height and is in the dhyana mudra of Buddha seated in a lotus in the open air. This beautiful statue is a must-visit in Bodhgaya.

Royal Bhutan Monastery: The Royal Bhutan Monastery is among the most beautiful monasteries in Bodhgaya. This monastery depicts Buddha’s life in carvings in clay and attracts hundreds of visitors from all over the world. Constructed by the King of Bhutan as a tribute to Lord Buddha, there is also a temple inside the monastery which has an image of Buddha. If you want to enjoy the culture of the monastery there are also spacious guest rooms where you can stay.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

Advertisement

Thai Monastery: This Monastery was built in 1956 by the monarch of Thailand. The Thai Monastery in Bodh Gaya was built at the request of the then PM of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. This monastery is very unique and is the only Thai temple in the country.

Advertisement

The monastery displays the distinctive elegance of the architecture of Thailand. Along with these the monastery houses a huge statue of Buddha in bronze. The atmosphere inside is peaceful and quiet. It will be a pleasure for you to visit this place.

Metta Buddharam Temple: The Metta Buddharam Temple also known as the silver temple is an amazing temple that was built by the Thais. There is a large statue of Buddha in white and is located at the back of the temple.

Advertisement

Indocin Nippon Japanese Temple: The Indosan Nippon Japanese Temple is located 15km away from the main city. It reflects the Japanese form of architecture. This temple was built in 1972 and is among the most popular temples in Bodh Gaya.

The major attraction of the temple is its wooden carvings which are intricate and charming. There is a gallery in the temple where visitors find Japanese paintings that elaborate on the life of Buddha. Visitors enjoy the ambience and tranquillity of this strikingly beautiful temple.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here