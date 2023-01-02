Planning a Trip to Kanpur? Don't Forget to Visit These 5 Spots

If you are planning to visit Kanpur, there are a few travel destinations you just cannot miss. Kanpur, the biggest city in Uttar Pradesh, offers you an exquisite blend of culture and remarkable historical places. Located on the banks of the sacred Ganges, this city has a significant place in the hearts of travellers. Below, we have shared the most popular tourist places in Kanpur, which will surely mesmerise you. Take a look.

JK Temple, Kanpur

Juggilal Kamlapat Temple, popularly known as JK Temple, is a well-known temple in Kanpur, attracting tourists from all across the country. This temple was built in 1953 under the supervision of the Singhania family, displaying a fusion of traditional and contemporary design. The temple, which honours Radha Krishna, holds a special Janmashtami puja in August to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna.

Moti Jheel Kanpur:

Take a trip to Moti Jheel if you’re searching for peace in a beautiful urban setting. Moti Jheel in the city of Kanpur was constructed by the Britishers to ensure the water supply in the city. Moti Jheel is among the top ten tourist attractions in Kanpur. If you wish to indulge in boating apart from enjoying local delicacies from the food stalls, then this is the place for you.

Bithoor Kanpur

The historic town of Bithoor, which is situated on the Ganges River bank is a significant spiritual hub and attracts thousands of Hindu pilgrims. Several people even take holy baths at the Brahmavart and Patthar Ghats. In addition to its religious significance, Bithoor boasts a lot of interesting historical sites. Local tales, religious traditions, prehistoric artefacts, and historic structures abound in Bithoor.

Ram Janki Mandir

Ram Janki Mandir is one of the most revered locations in Kanpur, honouring Ram, Sita, and Lord Hanuman. The temple, which takes its name from the two important Ramayana legendary heroes Ram and Sita, is visited by tourists because of its exquisite construction and religious significance. This historic temple is a must-visit location if you’re looking for sites in Kanpur to learn some intriguing facts about Indian mythology.

Kanpur zoological park

Kanpur Zoological park, known as the Allen Forest Zoo, is the biggest in North India. This zoo was built inside a forest and houses its inhabitants in open or moated enclosures, providing them adequate room to express their inborn biological and physical traits. Leopards, hyenas, black bears, grizzly bears, sloths, rhinoceroses, hippopotamuses, monkeys, langurs, baboons, musk deer, zebras, and antelope are among the mammals found in the zoo.

