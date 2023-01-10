Planning a Trip To Kasol? Take Note of These Places

Mountains have their own thing! Even if you are not a mountain person, once you visit it, you will probably fall in love with them. It’s a different experience, especially if you are planning a trip to Himachal Pradesh during the winter season.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of tourists from India and around the world visit Himachal Pradesh. If you, too, are planning something, you should spend some time exploring the surrounding areas. And today, we will help you with the same. There are places around Kasol that will make your trip even more enjoyable. Malana Village, Kheer Ganga, Tosh Village, Tirthan Valley, Parvati River, Manikaran Sahib, Moon Dance Cafe, and Pulga Village are among them.

Manikaran

If you enjoy spirituality amid the mountains, Manikaran is an excellent pilgrimage destination for you. It is said that Guru Nanak Dev visited Manikaran Sahib Gurudwara here, and this location holds special significance. This location is only 5 kilometres from Kasol.

Malana

If you enjoy adventure, you should go to Malana. This ancient village is located on the banks of the Parvati Valley. The amazing Dev Tibba and Chandrakhani mountains surround this village. This location is approximately 19 kilometres from Kasol.

Tosh village

Tosh village is approximately 21 kilometres from Kasol, which is located on the banks of the Tosh river. The hippie culture is said to be ingrained in the culture of this village. Because of its natural beauty, this village in this culture with non-destructive nature is very popular among tourists.

Kheer Ganga

If you are going to Kasol, one of the most beautiful places to visit is Kheer Ganga. The captivating beauty is reflected in the green hills and blue sky here. It is also known as Kasol’s easiest trekking route. This location is thought to be Shiva’s homeland, and there are numerous mythological stories associated with it. Please inform me that the distance between KheerGanga and Kasol is only 2 kilometres.

