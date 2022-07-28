Planning a Trip to Udaipur? Places You Just Can't Afford to Miss

Udaipur, known as Venice of the East, is encircled by the green lush hills of Aravallis and azure water lakes. If you wish to seek out peace in a city, no city is better than Udaipur. The city of Udaipur is packed with grand old and beautiful architectural designs, including a solar observatory in the lake Fateh Sagar among others. The best time to visit Udaipur is December solely because of the Shilpgram festival.

Shilpgram festival: It usually starts on December 21 and ends around December 30. Every year, tourists get mesmerised by the traditional styles of huts. Artists from all over the country come and showcase their art and craft. The show at the amphitheatre is the highlight of the event. The amphitheatre holds numerous folk tales and dances of the land.

Monsoon Palace: On the outskirts of the city, this palace was built in the 19th century on the top of Bansdara hills. Experts on the subject matter suggest that it was used as a monsoon palace and hunting lodge. In certain texts, it has also been found that Maharana Sajjan Singh originally planned to make it an astronomical centre. The plan was later cancelled. You can see spectacular views, skyline, and awe-inspiring sights from this Monsoon Palace.

The famous Udaipur City Palace: The City Palace looks over Lake Pichola. An amazing view is waiting for you at the balconies, cupolas, and towers of the palace. Moreover, these elements also give a view of the surrounding areas. The complex is the culmination of several minor and major palaces and all that make up this magnificent palace. The main part of the palace is preserved to store artefact.

Jag Mandir: This dreamy palace is built on an island on Lake Pichola. It is referred to as Lake Garden Palace. It was like a summer resort of the Rajasthani royal line. It is considered to be an inspiration for Emperor Shah Jahan to make the Wonders of the World, the Taj Mahal.

