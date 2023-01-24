Planning A Trip With Your Pet? Things To Keep In Mind

Going on vacation has always been a source of anxiety for pet parents, who have limited resources and services to care for their fur babies. But now, you can now travel with your pets in several pet-friendly ways. You won’t have to look at your dog’s sad eyes as you say goodbye. If you’re getting a trip that welcomes pets, there are several things that you must take note of. From documentation to the mode of transportation, you will need to carefully consider everything. Here’s looking at some tips to help you have a perfect vacation with your pets:

Speak with your vet

Advertisement

Speak with your vet before you leave because they are the experts on your pet’s health. Your veterinarian could help to make a final decision whether to leave your pet at home or board them at a facility if they are likely to experience any health issues. Depending on where you live, even a healthy pet can require further vaccinations or a health certificate before the trip.

Also Read: Sushi Can Be Enjoyed In Jain, Vegetarian, And Vegan Options Too: Harry Hakuei Kosato

Your pet needs an ID

When travelling, your pet should always have identification on them. In a crowded area like an airport, anything might happen, and an animal that is terrified or confused is much more likely to flee. Make sure your pet has a collar and tag with your phone number on it if you’re going on vacation in case they become separated.

Advertisement

Microchip your furry friend

Pet facilities and physicians in the city offer microchips that can be implanted between a pet’s shoulder blades, providing peace of mind to pet owners worried about their pets’ safety when travelling. Microchips have become more and more common among city pet owners, especially those of purebred dogs. It will be simpler to locate your pet if you lose them in a crowded area or when travelling.

Advertisement

A comfortable carrier is important

If you’re taking the vehicle or train, your pet might feel more at ease sitting on your lap, in a soft-sided carrier, or in a pet bed. If you’re travelling by air, each airline has certain guidelines on the kind of equipment that must be used. Small dogs and cats may fly in a soft carrier in the cabin on some flights, but not on others. Make sure you are aware of the limitations and rules relating to the size, weight, and material of pet crates.

Advertisement

Keep your pet’s favourite blanket and toys

Travelling to a new location can be stressful for pets, so some essential pet travel items include familiar cat and dog toys to make them always feel at ease.

Have enough pet food

Unless you are certain that you can get the correct kind of food at your destination, you should bring enough food for the trip and your stay.

Carry Vaccination Records

Advertisement

Carrying all vaccination records is advised if your trip involves crossing state borders. Prior to the trip, ensure that your pet has received all required vaccinations and has received the veterinarian’s approval.

Get a great pet insurance plan

When you travel with your pet, having pet insurance will be quite helpful because it will assist pay for any accidents and medical expenses that may occur during your vacation, especially if you are going abroad.

Pack any necessary medications and prescriptions

If your pet requires any medications on a regular basis, make sure to include them in their travel bag.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here