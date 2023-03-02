Planning a wedding can be both exciting and stressful, especially when it comes to finding the perfect venue in Delhi. We understand the importance of every detail in making your special day memorable. With so many options to choose from, it can be overwhelming. Therefore, we have compiled a list of the top wedding venues in Delhi for you to consider. A successful wedding celebration is dependent on the choices you make, and we want to help alleviate the pressure by providing you with the best options available. These venues will provide you with the perfect backdrop for your big day, and ensure that all the intangible moments are captured. Let us help you make your wedding day unforgettable by perusing our list of the greatest wedding venues in Delhi.

Radisson Blu, Kaushambi

The Radisson Blu Kaushambi is a stunning event space with 7 ball-rooms and 3 meeting rooms, including poolside facilities. It is the perfect venue for hosting a luxurious wedding, an intimate social event, a corporate workshop, a management seminar, a marketing and training session or a product launch. The hotel can accommodate up to 3000 guests and offers customized facilities to meet individual needs, ensuring that every event is memorable.

The hotel’s expert chefs and empanelled event planners offer a lavish buffet spread with live counters and décor customized to your needs. Guests can enjoy delicious food and refreshments while taking in the stunning surroundings of the event space. The Radisson Blu Kaushambi is the perfect venue for events of all sizes, from small and intimate gatherings to large-scale corporate events.

Seven Seas Hotel

With over two decades of experience, they have the know-how to make your weddings and other events a grand affair. Hotel Seven Seas has around 100 classically styled and well-appointed rooms, with over 1 lakh square feet of meeting space. They now offer 13 different party locations, including three stunning banquet wedding rooms and two lively nightclubs. At Hotel Seven Seas, they make every effort to make your wedding the most memorable day of your lives. Their ingenuity, originality, and love for creating beautiful moments for their guests have elevated them to the most refined and ultimate location for weddings and other events in the country’s northern region.

Tivoli Banquet

Tivoli Grand Resort Hotel is the finest banquet hotel in North and West Delhi, with boundless venue selections and ultra-modern facilities that offer limitless opportunities for high-end and magnificent weddings and gatherings. The hotel is remote from the hustle and bustle of the city, but close enough to the city’s nerve centres to give it the feel of a country hamlet. Tivoli Grand Resort hotel is a superb example of traditional Indian hospitality combined with technologically updated facilities from the global hospitality sector. With over a decade of experience in wedding ceremony planning, they will assist you in organising personalised events so that you can celebrate in style.

Satvik

Satvik is an ideal destination wedding venue, with a lush green area, sprawling banquets, and stunning poolside options. Weddings at Satvik are completely tailored for you, from the theme to the unique menus and distinctive cocktails. Our rooms are among the largest in India’s NCR, and the property has a versatile convention hall and 40,000 square feet of open event space.

Veda Farms

Veda Farms & Banquets, located in Delhi, is a well-designed wedding venue that serves as the ultimate of splendor and regality for your family and wedding guests. Veda Farms & Banquets is a wedding location that is perfect to organize many pre-wedding and wedding events. This stunning home is in a fantastic position, making it worthwhile to select this spectacular venue. They are also well-known for providing professional, warm, and efficient service. This site is great for wedding celebrations and will undoubtedly be unforgettable for you and your gorgeous wedding guests.

