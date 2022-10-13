Planning a Weight-Loss Journey? Add These High-Protein Snacks To Your Diet Plan

Anyone who is on a weight-loss journey knows that a planned diet is of utmost importance for them. Exercise and a protein-rich diet are the best possible combination if you want to lose weight. People avoid simple carbohydrates as they do not satisfy hunger well which can lead to a vicious cycle of over-eating. However, protein promotes the feeling of fullness, slows digestion, and stabilises blood sugar levels.

Protein-rich snacks not only help you feel full but also help you avoid unhealthy food that may hurt your weight-loss journey. Here are some protein-rich snacks one can incorporate into their diet that can help them lose weight:

Pistachios:

Rich in fibre, good fats and protein, pistachios are a great snack that can help you reduce weight. Consuming pistachios will help you feel full and prevent overeating scenarios.

Boiled Eggs

Eggs are one of the most popular sources of protein. People who hit the gym love to add eggs to their diet. This is because boiled eggs are a great source of protein and other nutritional elements. All of them together help in weight loss and muscle recovery after the gym.

Protein Bars

Protein bars are an amazing protein snack. They not only help you feel full but also make sure that you do not crave sugary snacks like chocolates and candies. Each protein bar contains at least 15-20 grams of protein. Protein bars also help in maintaining muscle mass and cutting down fat.

Paneer

Paneer or cottage cheese is a popular source of protein in the vegetarian community. It acts as a substitute for meat and eggs that vegetarians do not consume. The versatile ingredient can be used as a side dish, starter or as snack whenever you feel hungry. One cup of paneer (240 grams) contains about 25 grams of protein. Moreover, it has negligible carbohydrate content and is a perfect snack for fitness freaks.

Greek Yogurt

With 20 grams of protein in one cup (224 grams), Greek yoghurt is more filling than its counterpart low-protein yoghurts. You can add granola to add 4 more grams of protein per ounce (28.3 grams). Greek yoghurt is also high in calcium making it suitable to improve bone health.

