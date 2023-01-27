According to Ayurveda, pregnancy is best when it is planned, rather than accidental. Therefore, it is crucial to prepare both the mother and father’s bodies and minds well in advance. Ayurveda focuses on balancing the doshas in the body for a successful conception and healthy pregnancy. However, due to the current work and lifestyle patterns, many couples find it difficult to conceive naturally and become anxious, which can further worsen the problem.

Also Read: Backpacking Myths That Shouldn’t Be A Barrier To Your Travels

Advertisement

Dr Reshma M A, Ayurvedic Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist, Ayurgynae, BTM Layout, Bengaluru explains how simple changes in daily routine, diet, and mood can help balance the doshas to a great extent and increase the chances of natural conception.

Stay calm, positive and happy; maintain good relationship with your spouse. ‘Soumanasyam Garbhadharanam sreshtam’ is mentioned in Ancient Ayurvedic literature, which means, peaceful and happy status of mind of couple is the most important factor essential for conception. Be physically active, focus on pelvic exercises. Low intensity exercises like yoga asanas, pranayam and meditation are recommended. Pelvic yoga improves circulation towards the reproductive organs and supports healthy egg development. Pranayam and meditation helps in relaxing the anxious mind while trying to get pregnant. Sleep early and wake up before sunrise. This helps in keeping the doshas and hormones in balance. It is not the number of hours of sleep that matters, it is the time of sleep and waking hours which keeps one’s metabolism intact. One can choose to retire around 10pm and wake up by 6am for better health. Choose simple and easily digestible home cooked food; avoid refined carbs, transfat, deep fried food. Maintain a consistent time for food intake, early dinner (at least 3hrs before sleep) is highly recommended. If you are overweight, losing weight is important. If you are underweight, healthy weight gain is essential. An optimal weight is very important for healthy conception. Avoid smoking, alcohol and caffeine at least 6months before planning.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here