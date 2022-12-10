Planning New Year Vacation? Check 5 Most Searched Cultural Landmarks

What first comes to your mind when you think of countries like Paris, New York City, or Barcelona? Yes, their cultural and iconic landmarks. Google has issued a list of the most popular landmarks searched this year. The list includes Buckingham Palace, the Louvre Pyramid, and the Great Pyramid of Giza among 10 places. The monuments, scenic beauties and history behind them are intriguing. Have you already planned your New Year vacation? If not, here is a list of the top 5 landmarks, also searched among the most in 2022, you must visit.

Buckingham Palace, London

Buckingham Palace is known to be Queen Elizabeth II’s home as well as one of the world’s remaining operational royal palaces. It is the official London residence of the United Kingdom’s sovereigns since 1837, and it now serves as the Monarch’s administrative headquarters. If you want to go inside, the doors of the palace are open for 10 weeks in the summer and on certain days in the spring and winter despite being used for The King’s many official events and receptions. The palace contains a total of 775 rooms and the structure is 108 metres long across the front, 120 metres deep, and 24 metres tall.

The Great Pyramid of Giza, Al Giza Desert, Egypt

The Giza Pyramids, designed to last forever, have done just that. The three pyramids were built roughly 4,500 years ago by Pharaohs Khufu, Khafre, and Menkaure. The massive tombs are remains of Egypt’s Old Kingdom civilization, dating back 4,500 years.

Big Ben, London, United Kingdom

Big Ben is a tower clock known for its precision and enormous bell. The name strictly refers to the great hour bell, which weighs 15.1 tonnes, but it is popularly associated with the entire clock tower at the northern end of the Houses of Parliament in the London borough of Westminster. The tower was formally known as St. Stephen’s Tower until 2012 when it was renamed Elizabeth Tower to commemorate Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee, which celebrated 60 years on the British throne.

Louvre Pyramid, Paris, France

The Louvre Pyramid, located in Paris, has become a showpiece of the city’s architecture, serving as a modernized counterpart to the Great Pyramids of Giza. The famed Chinese-American architect I.M. Pei planned and built this glass pyramid, which went through a series of controversies and disputes before becoming the marvel that it is today. The project, completed in 1989, was part of a sequence of new structures that President Mitterrand planned to establish in France to upgrade French architecture in the twentieth century.

How many of these well-known locations have you been to?

