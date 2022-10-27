Planning On Staying Alone In A Hotel? Keep These Safety Tips In Mind

While travelling with your friends and family is joyous indeed, embarking on a solo trip is a unique experience in itself. A lot of people prefer travelling solo, as opposed to travelling with a group, to have the liberty of enjoying the trip on their terms and spending some me-time.

If you’ve also made up your mind about taking a trip on your own, then, as a woman, you must follow certain precautions to stay safe. This holds especially true if you are staying at a hotel all by yourself. Thus, here are 5 tips that will ensure you enjoy a stress-free experience in your hotel room:

Research before booking

One of the first steps in taking safety precautions is to book a well-known hotel. If you are pre-booking your place of stay, then read about the particular hotel, its location, and the type of rooms available. Do not book hotels that are located at offbeat places and have no proper website. This rule also applies if you book hotels after reaching your desired destination.

Don’t reveal your initial name while booking

Try not to disclose your gender while making an online reservation. Avoid writing, telling, or sending your first name to the hotel authorities. If you need to provide your name, then go with the first name.

Don’t stay on the ground floor

If you are travelling solo, you must never book your hotel rooms on the ground floor because it is the most accessible to intruders. Hence, always book a room situated on a higher floor.

Check locks

Your job does not end after you have entered a hotel. You need to thoroughly check all the locks in the room, especially the doors and windows, and see whether they are functioning properly. Also, do not forget to watch out for hidden cameras in bathrooms and mirrors.

Don’t open doors to strangers

This is the most crucial tip to remember while travelling alone. If the person claims to be a hotel employee, verify first from the peephole or talk with them by drawing the door chain. You can even verify with the reception counter and double-check on the person knocking at your hotel door.

