Planning To Have a Single Child? Some Important Things To Keep In Mind

Raising a single child can sometimes be challenging. But it is comparatively easier, as managing two kids requires divided attention and double the effort. While a lot of people are scared that the child might feel lonely, there are many advantages of having an only child that is often overlooked while the family planning phase is on. However, having one kid also comes with its own set of disadvantages. Cafemom, a parenting website, highlights some interesting facts about having an only child — to spread awareness among people. Let’s take a look:

They get higher grades: When you have an only child, you can properly concentrate on their schooling and education. A study published in American Sociological Review suggests the more siblings a child has, the more their grades might be affected. Researchers say, “As family size increases, parents talk less to each child about school, have lower educational expectations, save less for college, and have fewer educational materials available."

They are happier: Scientists at the Institute for Social and Economic Research found that sibling rivalry makes kids unhappy. The study revealed that often kids with siblings were victims of bullying from their brother or sister. Therefore, it was concluded that an only child is often happier than children with siblings.

They are more likely to divorce: Since an only child spends their whole life with ample privacy, this makes it difficult for them to have a happy marriage in the future. Ohio State researchers found that having siblings reduces your risk of divorce.

They are depressed teenagers: Having a sibling can help adolescents stay protected from feeling unloved, self-conscious, fearful, lonely and guilty.

They struggle in kindergarten: Ohio State Researchers revealed that a single child has poorer social skills than their peers.

