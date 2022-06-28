Planning to Hit the Gym? Three Things You Need to Keep in Mind

Hitting the gym is one of the simplest ways of achieving your fitness goals, be it shedding those extra kilos, packing up muscle mass or just maintaining a lean healthy physique. It requires serious dedication, though, as many beginners quit the gym after the first few days of endurance.

However, if you can move beyond the initial excruciation and are able to take time for a daily gym session, there are certain things you need to keep in mind before you start your training session. You will not get the optimal results or may even risk injury or ill health if you do not follow some basic rules. Here are the things you need to keep in mind before hitting the gym.

Program your biological clock:

We all have a biological clock in our bodies. This clock tells us about all the needs of the body, that is why you generally feel hungry during the same time of the day daily. Similarly, you need to set a certain time for your workout in the gym. It is recommended to set a fixed time so that your biological clock slowly prepares your body every day for the gruelling session.

Do not work out on an empty stomach:

This is one of the worst mistakes you can commit. Exercise on an empty stomach could cause you to lose precious energy and reduce your stamina. You may experience other symptoms of low blood sugar, such as dizziness, nausea, or trembling.

Another potential risk is that your body will begin to store more fat than usual as it gets used to continuously drawing from its fat reserves for energy. Before hitting the gym, it is recommended to take any fruit juice, oatmeal, protein or anything rich in carbohydrates.

Do not forget to stretch and warm up before training:

Many people make the mistake of starting resistance training as soon as they enter the gym without stretching or warming up. It is very important to stretch and warm up as they heat up the muscles gradually, readying them for the training session. Warming up will improve muscle elasticity and allow for efficient cooling, meaning less chance of accidentally hurting yourself or overheating during your workout and ruining your day.

