Planning to Lose Weight? High Protein, Low Carb Diet Might Be the Best Option For You

People suffering from obesity or the ones who come in the overweight category face innumerable problems in life. Not just health related problems but being overweight can cause mental health deterioration, too. The lack of self-confidence can cause depression and anxiety which eventually get the better of your mental health.

To prevent such problems, people turn to weight loss methods. The most effective way amongst these is following a low carb, high protein diet. The reason for this is the way our body generates energy. It breaks down carbohydrates that we consume in our diet to produce energy but when we deprive our body of these carbohydrates, it starts using deposited fats in our body to produce the necessary amount of energy. This metabolic state that our body goes in is known as ketosis.

Here are some foods that can help your body achieve the state of ketosis and lose weight:

Milk and dairy products

Dairy products such as Greek yoghurt and cottage cheese help a lot in maintaining a high protein, low carb diet. Along with being high in protein they also contain low calories and other essential nutrients such as calcium, phosphorus, zinc, potassium, Vitamin A and D, and Magnesium.

Shellfish

Shellfish have very low calories, and they make for a great source of protein. Shellfish are considered one of the best foods to have when you want to complete your protein intake goals in a day. Shellfish are also heavy which help you eat less unhealthy food. In addition to all of this, they are nutrient rich and contain omega-3 fatty acids which are great for your metabolism and immune system.

Non-starch vegetables

Broccoli, cauliflower, green leafy vegetables such as spinach, asparagus, mushroom, bell peppers and more are amazing protein foods and help you maintain your weight loss goals the best. If you’re a vegetarian, make a list as these veggies can be your top priority if you’re planning to lose weight.

