Planning to Visit Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine? Check Fresh COVID-19 Guidelines Issued by J&K Govt for Pilgrims

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday issued new guidelines to regulate pilgrims at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine to prevent COVID-19 spread. The decision was taken by the state executive committee during a review meet of the current situation in the Union territory.

On Friday, J&K recorded 108 fresh coronavirus cases - 21 in Jammu and 87 in Kashmir. This takes the tally to 3,31, 494 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,429 — 2,175 in Jammu and 2,254 in Kashmir. Currently, there are 870 active cases in J&K—140 in Jammu and 730 in Kashmir.

After the meeting, the administration announced that pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine must carry a valid and verifiable RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Test not older than 72 hours.

>HERE ARE THE FRESH GUIDELINES:

Strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour/ Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) must be followed.

Valid and verifiable RT-PCR/Rapid Antigen Test not older than 72 hours of arrival should be made mandatory.

Only those pilgrims, who do not show any COVID-19 related symptoms, will be allowed to visit the shrine.

The premises of the shrine should be properly sanitised as per COVID-19 SOPs.

ONLINE DARSHAN

There is no specific time in a year for visiting Vaishno Devi. Last year, the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine had launched a mobile app through which devotees could access live darshan and also conduct live havan.

The Vaishno Devi app also gives the option of home delivery of the puja prasad through Speed Post. Apart from this, the holy shrine’s daily rituals of worship and aarti are also live-streamed on a religious TV channel.

