Planning Vacation For Christmas? Check These 5 Countries Offering Visa On Arrival To Indians

There’s nothing like spending time with family on vacation after a year of hectic work. People want to travel overseas to see new places and relax with their families. However, the expense and extensive visa procedures might be overwhelming and cause one to reconsider whether the trip is worthwhile. If the process of applying for the visa stresses you out, don’t worry. Several countries offer Indian passport holders visa-free entry for a spectacular holiday. Here are five enthralling foreign countries that are undoubtedly the ideal visa-free holiday destination for Indians.

Thailand

Advertisement

This South-East Asian country is well-known for its beautiful temples, delectable cuisine, rich cultural legacy, and exceedingly friendly residents. Every part of the nation demonstrates the unparalleled hospitality of the Thai people. A number of the islands, including Koh Samui, Phi Phi, and Koh Pha Ngan, have also grown in popularity with tourists.

Fiji

Fiji, officially known as the Republic of Fiji, is a South Pacific Ocean Island republic in Melanesia. Indian citizens do not need a visa to enter the country. You can stay in the nation for 120 days as part of such agreements. The beautiful white beaches and the artistically attractive islands are the major draws for tourists in Fiji. Scuba diving is a popular tourist activity in Fiji, which boasts a large number of soft coral reefs.

Indonesia

Advertisement

Indonesia is a country rich in history and it is one of the finest locations for Indians. It is famous for the Tanah Lot temple, the mighty Kintamani volcano, and the rushing waterfalls. Visitors from India have an advantage while visiting Indonesia because they do not need a visa for stays of up to 30 days.

Macau

Macau, known as the Vegas of China, is the hub of a thriving nightlife. In addition to this luxurious entertainment, this city has a strong cultural history, which is seen in the nearby architecture. Furthermore, Indian nationals do not require a visa to stay in Macau for at least 30 days and can obtain one upon arrival at Hong Kong International Airport.

Mauritius

An Indian national can remain in Mauritius for up to 90 days without a visa. The tropical climate of the Indian Ocean island country includes clear warm sea waters, beaches, and a cosmopolitan and multi-ethnic population. It is one of the most popular international destinations for Indians for a quick getaway.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here