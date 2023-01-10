Are you planning your first international trip? Most of us fantasise about going abroad as it seems to be an impossible goal. However, if we are prepared well in advance, we can manage our first trip on a budget. There are countless tourist attractions around the world, you can decide to travel for fun or to relax.

You have a wide range to choose from like tropical islands and national parks to magnificent sites and old cities. It’s difficult to single out one place. However, we can help you decide on a place to make your first trip memorable. We have curated a list of things you should keep in mind before travelling.

Do not slack off on your research, whether it is done offline or online. Be sure to dedicate enough time to learn about the events of the destination you choose.

You must ensure that certain documents are in order. First and foremost, a renewed passport is necessary for overseas travel. Then ensure you get all the visa stamps.

When your native currency’s value is higher, exchange cash. Additionally, keep enough cash in hand for all of your transactions to avoid paying the convenience fee that banks impose on the use of credit cards.

Any traveller can benefit from learning some basic phrases in the local language to help them experience a foreign location like a native and to be able to interact with others more effectively.

The secret to being more active, taking up less room, and relieving yourself of the burden of carrying suitcases around is to pack light.

To kick-start on your research and make it easy for you to choose a destination we have also curated a list of places you can consider.

Vietnam

Vietnam is a beautiful country with plenty of stunning beaches. Everything can be found there, from rocky landscapes in the North to specific tropical islands. Additionally, you will be able to sample a variety of strange and exotic meals, particularly seafood of all kinds. If you choose to stay in less expensive homestays instead of upscale hotels, the cost of your overall trip shouldn’t be too exorbitant.

Sri Lanka

Another place often ignored is Sri Lanka. Our southern neighbour has excellent tourism at incredibly low costs. The area is ideal for environment enthusiasts as there are numerous zoos and beautiful places, and it is as culturally diverse as India.

Japan

With its wholly distinct and diverse culture visitors will be in awe of Japan’s gardens and sacred locations. Ancient temples and Shinto shrines provide tranquil areas amidst busy cities. One can also experience tea ceremonies, snow monkeys, sushi, kimonos, and karaoke to its finest.

Seychelles Island

Many Indians are unaware of this fascinating island in the Indian Ocean because it is still not developed commercially. Seychelles is the ideal getaway for beach-loving Indians, and a vacation there won’t cost you more than Rs. 50–60,000. Seychelles is an island nation in the western Indian Ocean with roughly 115 islands. It is home to a diverse range of marine life, lush tropical foliage, and stunning beaches.

Thessaloniki, Greece

A UNESCO-endorsed local food scene that just celebrated the renovation and reopening of its century-old Modiano food market is enough reason to visit Greece’s second city Thessaloniki. This city is one of the top getaway locations. Its bustling waterfront, and close proximity to lovely beaches, and islands are also to be considered. Adding to this is the metro line that will eventually connect the city’s core to its international airport. It could open in November 2023.

