Planning Your Honeymoon This Winter? Take Note of These Romantic Places in India

In India, weddings mostly take place in winter, especially during November and December. After marriage, newlyweds look forward to spending quality time together on their honeymoon. So, if you just got married and were trying to find the best honeymoon destinations in India to create memories of a lifetime with your better half, then this article is definitely for you.

Today we are going to share the best honeymoon destinations in India during winter, which are no less than a paradise for newlywed couples.

Let’s take a look at these destinations:

1. Kashmir: Kashmir’s beauty is often compared to paradise or heaven. Its snow-capped valleys, scenic views, natural beauty, flora and fauna, and perfect weather — make this one of the most romantic places for a honeymoon. You can also visit Gulmarg, and enjoy the Shikara ride in Dal Lake. You even visit the green plains and enjoy the exciting adventure sports in the plains between December and January.

2. Dharamshala: Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh is proven to be a paradise for newly married couples. Thanks to its charming views and weather. Recently, this place has gained recognition as the best honeymoon destination. Dharamshala is filled with snow-laden high mountains, greenery, and natural beautiful views — which also attracts foreigners too.

3. Dalhousie: Dalhousie is one of the best honeymoon destinations in India. Here, snowfall in the mountains in winter will fascinate anyone. Dalhousie’s pleasant morning, mildly warm afternoon and chilly night are loved by tourists. Apart from this, you can also visit many nearby places like Patrick’s Church, St. Andrew’s Church, St. Francis Church, Bakrota Hills and Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary. When you go to Dalhousie, also visit Khajjiar which is called Mini Switzerland.

4. Ooty: Ooty is known as the ‘Queen of Hills’ because of its natural beauty. It’s considered one of the best destinations for couples. Along with beautiful mountains and tea plantations wrapped in beauty, its boundless greenery will also fascinate you. Here you’ll also get to enjoy the toy train ride and boating in the lake of Ooty with your partner.

5. Goa: The land of sun, sand and sea, Goa is one of the best honeymoon destinations in the world. Couples from all across the world come here to make their honeymoon memorable in this romantic place. The destination offers amazing beaches, wonderful views, and plenty of fun activities. Couples who are curious about adventure water sports have a lot of options here. This is truly one of the best destinations to visit with your partner.

