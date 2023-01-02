Plant Proteins To Traditional Indian Foods: Top Food Trends In 2023

What was popular earlier in the year may soon change when the calendar page turns and 2023 begins. New trends are anticipated in a variety of areas, including style, decor, fashion, and even food, each year. Whether you’re ready or not, evolving food trends might change how dinner is served in 2023. Hence, here’s taking a look at some of the top food trends in 2023.

Plant proteins

When it comes to our everyday nutrition, proteins are crucial. Quinoa, tofu, soy, legumes, nuts, and seeds are just a few examples of the many plant-based foods that contain protein. The preference for plant-based proteins over meat is quickly gaining popularity. Modern restaurants and cafes are serving a range from plant-based protein burgers to plant-based meat.

Climate-conscious callouts

Expect to see businesses and merchants highlighting their own sustainability initiatives on product labels as consumers place a greater emphasis on selecting environmentally friendly products.

Plant-based pasta

You’re probably already aware of cauliflower gnocchi and chickpea pasta, but in 2023, a few additional plant-based pasta options are likely to become available. Plant-powered pasta, which is made from components like spaghetti squash, plant hearts, and green bananas, is here to stay.

Pulp

In recent years, non-dairy milk has grown in popularity, but what about the waste products created during production? According to Whole Foods, companies have been experimenting with ways to repurpose dairy substitute byproducts including oat, soy, and almond pulp. These businesses are developing novel flours, baking mixes, and sweets that are ready to eat for bakers.

Traditional Indian foods

We’ve all merely heard tales from our parents and grandparents about how they were able to eat healthier because of the availability of high-quality meals. Foods and eating practices from the past were healthier. Traditional grains like bajra and barley are reemerging, and eating habits like fasting have been shown to be healthy.

