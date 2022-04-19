PM Modi’s Red Fort Address to Mark Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Birth Anniversary; Know All About the 9th Sikh Guru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort on the 400th Parkash Purab of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur on April 21, the Culture Ministry said. PM Modi will also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion.

Four hundred ‘ragis’ (Sikh musicians) will perform in a ‘Shabad Kirtan’ to mark the auspicious occasion, the ministry said. The programme will be organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

This programme on the 400th Parkash Purab (birth anniversary) of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur is being organised as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

HERE’S ALL YOU NED TO KNOW ABOUT THE NINTH GURU OF THE SIKH RELIGION:

Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth guru of the Sikh religion, also regarded for safeguarding Sikhs and the Hindus against a law that forced them to convert to Islam. During his lifetime, he made long journeys to different corners across the country to preach the tenets of Guru Nanak. His son, Guru Gobind Singh was the last and the tenth Guru of the Sikhs. He transformed followers of the religion to counter the dominance of the Mughals.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was executed on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb for refusing to embrace Islam. He was beheaded on November 24, 1675.

LESSER -KNOWN FACTS ABOUT GURU TEGH BAHADUR’S LIFE

1. Born Tyaga Mal, the ninth guru of the Sikh was named Guru Tegh Bahadur by Guru Hargobind.

2. Guru Tegh Bahadur learnt from Bhai Buddha. He was trained in archery and horsemanship. Bhai Gurdas taught him old classics.

3. Guru Tegh Bahadur meditated at Bakala for about 26 years 9 months 13 days.

4. Guru Tegh Bahadur was executed in Delhi. His martydom site is situated in Chandni Chowk, in front of Sheesh Ganj Gurudwara.

5. He significantly contributed to his community, giving many hymns and coupletes to the Guru Granth Sahib.

6. His works include 116 shabads, and 15 ragas which are included in Adi Granth.

7. Guru Tegh Bahadur is known to have extensively traveled to preach the teachings of Nanak.

8. According to a popular legend on the discovery of Guru Tegh Bahadur, a wealthy trader named Baba Makhan Shah Labana prayed throughout his life and pledged to give 500 gold coins to the subsequent guru if he survives. He went around meeting people and giving them 2 gold coins each expecting that the real guru would have received his silent promise. It was only Guru Tegh Bahadur who reminded the trader of his promise and that is how the 9th guru was found.

