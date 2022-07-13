PM Narendra Modi Wishes People on Guru Purnima, Recalls the Teachings of Lord Buddha on Ashadha Purnima

HAPPY GURU PURNIMA 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of Guru Purnima and Ashadha Purnima. The auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima is observed on the Purnima tithi (15th day) in the Shukla Paksh (waxing phase of moon) of Ashadha month, as per the Hindu. On this day, students and disciples pay respects to their teachers or gurus.

“Greetings on Guru Purnima. This is a day of expressing gratitude to all exemplary Gurus who have inspired us, mentored us and taught us so much about life. Our society attaches immense importance to learning and wisdom. May the blessings of our Gurus take India to newer heights," PM Modi tweeted.

Sharing a video while extending his wishes on Ashadha Purnima, Modi tweeted: “Greetings on the sacred occasion of Ashadha Purnima. We recall the noble teachings of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to realise his enlightened vision of a just and compassionate society."

Later in the day, Modi along with President Ram Nath Kovind will address the Ashadha Purnima celebrations that will take place at the Mulagandha Kuti Vihara in Uttar Pradesh’s Sarnath via video message.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Culture Gangapuram Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal will also attend the event. Governor Patel will seek blessing from the Holy Buddha Relics with senior Venerable Monks before the commencement of the programme.

Guru Purnima is regarded as an auspicious occasion for Buddhists. It is believed that on this day Lord Buddha gave a sermon. It is also recognized as Vyasa Purnima because this is the day when Mahabharata’s author, Ved Vyasa, was born.

GURU PURNIMA: SIGNIFICANCE

We commemorate this day to express our gratitude to our gurus for their dedication and selflessness in nurturing a child. On Guru Purnima, we celebrate the special bond between students and teachers. In today’s time, teachers have the greatest influence on students’ lives. They not only transfer knowledge and teach co-curricular and extracurricular abilities, but they also help kids develop the morals and life skills that help them deal with the outside world.

