Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Myths Busted. Take A Look:

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is primarily affecting women of childbearing age and also affects fertility. Multiple cysts develop in the ovaries that cause irregular menstrual cycle, acne, access hair growth on the face, trouble sleeping and weight gain. Women who have PCOS have higher levels of male hormones called androgens and elevated levels of insulin, a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar.

There are several myths that are attached to Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) that we are busting in this article.

PCOS Myths:

Advertisement

1. You can’t get pregnant

RELATED NEWS PCOS: Common Myths That People Believe vs Reality

The most common myth about PCOS is that you can’t get pregnant if you have been detected with PCOS. This is not true. Several medicines can stimulate ovulation, which is the main issue that women with PCOS face. Many fertility treatments are also available for women with PCOS.

2. PCOS affects overweight women

It is a fact that access weight and obesity worsen the PCOS symptoms, however, it is a myth that PCOS affects only overweight women. It can affect anyone.

3. Increase in the number of facial hair

It is a myth that if you are suffering from PCOS, there will be access to facial hair growth. PCOS does increase the androgen in the body, which leads to hair growth, however, the symptoms vary from person to person.

4. Irregular periods

Irregular periods can be caused by different reasons such as fibroids in the uterus, diet, thyroid, over-exercise, and dieting. Irregular periods are one of the symptoms of PCOS, however, it doesn’t happen to all who suffer from it.

5. Losing weight can cure PCOS

Advertisement

Another myth related to PCOS is that if you lose weight, you can cure it. It is a myth that needs to be busted. It is advised to follow a healthy lifestyle if you have been diagnosed with PCOS, however, losing weight doesn’t cure PCOS. Losing weight can cure 10% of the PCOS symptoms.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.