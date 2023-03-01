Pomegranate Is A Superfood For Your Heart, Here’s How

Pomegranate is one of the most beneficial fruits for your body as it is a powerhouse of potassium, an important electrolyte for healthy muscle function and the regulation of heart rate. Although it requires a bit of effort to eat, pomegranate’s high antioxidant value is worth the splattering of its juice. Most people don’t know that Pomegranates help in cleaning the arteries, and reducing blood pressure, thereby contributing to good heart health.

Many nutritionists recommend that pomegranates should regularly feature on your breakfast platter. In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explained why this fruit is very important for a healthy heart.

“Pomegranate is very powerful anti-atherogenic agent. It has very powerful antioxidants which clean the arteries, reduce blood pressure, protect the heart and prevent clogging of the blood vessels. For those people having high blood pressure, it is a good idea to consume 3 pomegranates a day for 3 months at least. This will benefit their cardiovascular health & also lower blood pressure besides providing powerful antioxidant support," she wrote in the Instagram post.

Pomegranate is indeed a superfood for your heart. The juices contain tannins and anthocyanins, which have anti-atherogenic properties and slow down the oxidation of bad cholesterol, preventing atherosclerosis and cardiovascular diseases.

Pomegranates are not only good for your heart but it is also linked with Type 2 diabetes prevention and treatment. As this fruit is high in fibre, it helps in breaking down food slowly, delaying the release of glucose in the bloodstream.

Besides, corrections in diet and lifestyle are important in this day and age. Due to hectic lifestyles and wrong diets, almost every third person is troubled by high blood pressure. Your diet plays a great role in maintaining optimum blood pressure. Furthermore, there is far more to maintain the right blood pressure than just minimizing salt intake.

High-fibre fruits like Pomegranates, vegetables, low-fat dairy foods, beans, nuts, whole-grain carbohydrates, and unsaturated fats help in maintaining the right blood pressure. An adequate amount of minerals like potassium and magnesium should also be included in every meal.

