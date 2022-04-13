Pooja Hegde’s All-White Style for Beast Promotions is Unmissable

Actress Pooja Hegde has always left us impressed with her sartorial choices and in her latest Instagram post she shows us how an all white attire can be styled. The 31-year-old was styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Gharvi for her latest look as she promotes her upcoming film Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay.

The actress was spotted in an all-white crop top-like shirt by LETOIT. Pooja’s blouse priced at approximately Rs 25K featured long and extended laces which she tied around her waist. The blouse came with a dipped v-neck in the front and also featured extra padded sleeves that ran the arm length to the wrist. The exaggerated collar and cuff added that touch of style to Pooja’s latest look.

The actress paired the crop-top-esque shirt with a matching pencil skirt. Pooja wore the Leana lacing skirt from the British fashion brand. The long full-bodied below-the-knee skirt featured a diagonal slit joined by lacing for a stylish fit. Pooja’s skirt draped gracefully below the knee with just the right amount of flounce The skirt retails at approximately Rs 36,443.

Pooja accessorised her look with a pair of gold hoops and layered necklaces. The actress opted for a pair of silver pumps from Christian Louboutin to amp up her style quotient. For her hair, the actress tied up her locks in a graceful bun with strands of curled hair framing her face. Sharing her look on the social media platform, Pooja added in the caption, “Serving you a scoop of vanilla on a sunny day."

In an earlier look served by the actress, who was last seen in Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam, Pooja opted to wear an all-denim outfit. The actress wore a co-ord denim set by I AM GIA. The denim top featured a corset-like fit and a scoop neck style, while the denim mini skirt featured a flared out hem.

Which of these looks is your favourite?

