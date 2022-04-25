Pooja Hegde’s Saree Looks will Inspire You

Pooja Hegde’s recent traditional look may inspire you to invest in a perfect summer saree. The actress who predominantly works in the Telugu film industry recently attended the pre-release event of her upcoming film Acharya. For the occasion, Pooja opted to wear a light yellow organza saree along with a matching sleeveless blouse. The 31-year-old’s latest sartorial choice comprised a delicate embroidery in zari thread across the six yard fabric.

Pooja complemented her traditional saree look with a white jasmine floral decoration on her hair bun and a large dangling chandbali with gold and pearl work. The actress also accessorised her look with a small bindi, a bracelet and a giant ring. For make-up the actress opted for a simple soft glam look and light pink tinted lip colour.

For another Acharya promotion event on Sunday, Pooja opted to wear a red and white saree. The actress shared a glimpse of her latest look on Instagram story where she posed in a light red saree which featured white embroidered borders. The actress wore the saree with a strappy matching blouse featuring a white thread embroidery work all over the red fabric. Pooja left her hair open for this look and wore a red stone and diamond studded dangling earrings.

Pooja’s recent saree looks are all about wearing an airy light fabric to survive the summer heat while also acing the style quotient. For one of the promotions of her latest movie Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja opted for a pistachio green and white leheriya saree and a flirty white blouse. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Gharvi, Pooja was spotted in a breezy chiffon saree featuring delicate embroidery and mirror work at the border.

The Rajasthani-style six yard fabric was draped by the actress along with a strappy white blouse that featured matching mirror work. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Pooja added a fun wordplay to the caption that read, “Beauty and the…. Beast."

Which of the saree looks served by Pooja is your favourite?

