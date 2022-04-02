Pooja Hegde's Wardrobe for Radhe Shyam Promotions Will Make You Say Wow

Pooja Hegde’s latest flick Radhe Shyam opposite actor Prabhas may not have received a great response from the audience at the box office but the actress left no stone unturned to promote the film through numerous photoshoots. She made sure to look her stunning best at all the promotional activities, glimpses of which she posted on her social media handle. Her outfits have been simple but stylish, and they perfectly complement her stunning figure. Here is a look at her promotional outfits.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CamT6oGvJm7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Advertisement

Pooja started her promotional drive as the ‘lady in white’ in an all-white knit dresswith oversized sleeves. She elevated the simple white ensemble with chunks of gold accessories while her looks were further fuelled by glossy lips, gold highlighter, kohl eyes, and sculpted cheekbones. The low Samurai ponytail that she sported has our hearts.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaojRQxqMg8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The colour contrast for her next look was drastic as she went from all-white to all dark in a jiffy. Pooja wore a glittery pair of trousers and a jacket from Nikhil Thampi’s collection in partnership with RSVP by Nykaa Fashion to add some disco-style sparkle to her basic black off-shoulder, cut-out, halter neck top. She kept the accessories to a minimum.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CarXF5DKyLF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

This time, it was good old Little Red Riding Hood as Pooja wore a red knit blouse with flared sleeves and red straight-leg trousers for an old-school vintage look. She made sure her clothing stand out by wearing it with minimal makeup and tying her hair up. The lady complemented her crimson ensemble with gold rings and stud earrings, and she looked stunning. Apart from those shades in the first picture, the show-stealer were those oversized ball-shaped earrings. If you want to go all out with your glam, this look will definitely help.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CauG9Z_KLEV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Advertisement

Her next outfit had a cropped top with long sleeves and a plunging neckline, as well as a body-hugging skirt that showed off her flawless figure. She completed her ultra-glam ensemble with a pair of massive earrings.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaxSvlmP5-t/

Her flawless makeup and sleek hair, pulled back into a low ponytail, completed the ensemble. Augusta is the brand of the heels she wore, and they cost Rs 27,825.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.