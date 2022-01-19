Popcorn Day 2022: Did You Know World War II Led to Popularity of This Centuries-Old Snack?

>National Popcorn Day 2022: In the 19th century, popcorn was sold by the name of nonpareil or pearls in the US. Later Charles’ D. Cretor invented the popcorn maker that made kernels pop easily, and popcorn was very inexpensive. Popcorn is a common snack in our household and many of us believe that it is one of those modern-day snacks that go well with a binge-worthy movie or show.

But did you know that popcorn has been popping around since 4700 BC. The snack is not just popular but is historic too, and has a special day. January 19 is celebrated as National Popcorn Day in the US.

On this occasion, let’s reveal little-known facts about popcorn. The United States and Germany have different traditional histories when it comes to popcorn. While German tradition talks more about sweet popcorn, US history refers to its salty version.

In the 19th century, popcorn was sold by the name of nonpareil or pearls in the US. Later Charles’ D. Cretor invented the popcorn maker that made kernels pop easily, and popcorn was very inexpensive. During World War II, owing to the sugar rations, candy production was decreased. Following this, the consumption of popcorn in America increased three folds and then there was no returning back.

The sweet caramel popcorn is also very young as well. It was first displayed at the World Exposition Fair in 1893, and in a way, World War II revolutionised the role of popcorn in the life of the common public. The introduction of caramel popcorn just added to the mighty glory of this common yet highly addictive snack. Since then, popcorn has undergone many experiments and an array of flavours have been introduced, all of which contributed to the emergence of high grossing and profitable business.

Some of the popular popcorn flavours are butter, white cheese, caramel, garlic, cheddar cheese, and turtle. From popcorn cookies to flavours like wasabi and kale to bacon and Parmesan, popcorn never disappoint its lovers.

