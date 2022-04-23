Popcorn To Cottage Cheese, Healthy Snacks To Lose Weight

Everyone likes snacks but the fear of weight gain makes us avoid eating them. And to keep yourself fit, you join the gym, exercise and take a healthy diet. One of the reasons for weight gain is unhealthy food. And therefore, it is important to include some healthy food items in the diet. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have snacks at all. We have brought you a list of snacks that will assist you in losing weight.

Popcorn: Popcorn is healthy as well as tasty. It is a great snack for weight loss because it has low calories. It is also a great source of fibre which helps us to stay fuller for longer hours.

Nuts: Nuts like walnuts, peanuts, and almonds are full of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and fibre which is very healthy for our body.

Cottage Cheese: Cottage Cheese is rich in linoleic acid, a fatty acid which helps in weight loss.

Chickpeas: Eating legumes like chickpeas helps us lose nearly one pound in six weeks without making any other changes to our diet.

Apple and peanut butter: Apples and peanut butter are good diet-friendly snacks. Dipping an apple slice in peanut or any other nut butter also adds protein and good fat to our snack.

Greek Yogurt with berries: Greek yoghurt is high in protein and calcium and low in fat and calories. A person can safely add fresh fruit or nuts to Greek yoghurt to improve its taste and add nutritional value. The best Greek yoghurt for weight loss is the plain variety.

Sprouts veg salad: We can keep our body healthy by consuming a salad. Protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals are all found in Sprouts Veg Salad. Eating it helps reduce weight.

Baked sweet potato: Instead of having chips available in the market as a snack, you could have homemade chips. This includes baked sweet potato as it contains a lot of fibres. Eating baked sweet potatoes also keeps the stomach full for a long time and helps lose weight.

Healthy snacks play an important role in losing and managing weight. People should look for snacks that are low in sugar, fat, and salt. They should also seek snacks that are high in nutrients such as fibre and protein.

