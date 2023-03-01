Possible Reasons That May Be Causing Sudden Leg Pain At Night

Being part of the working class living in the hustle and bustle of the urban settlement, body pain at the end of the day seems to be the part and parcel of life. Have you also woken up at night due to extreme pain in your leg? There are various reasons that can lead to such leg pain at night. Let’s take a detailed look at some of the causes of the same:

Dehydration

Advertisement

Something as simple as not having enough water can lead to leg pain, especially during summer. If you are one of those then you must truly take it as a sign. It can be said enough that a person needs to have at least 6 to 8 glasses of water a day. But in case you do not take enough fluid then your muscles can become extremely sensitive and can lead to spasms or contract involuntarily.

Charley Horse

Advertisement

Nocturnal leg pain is also called Charley Horse, which is a very common condition. Charley Horse is a common name for muscle spasms and or cramps, basically due to the physical strain. However, this isn’t as serious as it sounds. In case you are facing leg pain due to the physical strain then simple stretching and hydrating your body well during the workouts can help in preventing this condition. In addition, one can also try applying hot and cold pads for relief.

Blood clots

Advertisement

Another reason for facing leg pain during the night is a blood clot, which often occurs in people who have been on a travel spree, on-boarded a long-distance flight without moving their legs, or simply wearing extremely tight jeans. In a bid to spot the same, seek medical attention when you spot abnormal redness in one of your legs, feel throbbing pain, or witness swelling.

Vein Issues

Sometimes a person may face leg pain at night due to poor circulation. And this particular cause is common in people with fluid retention issues. In layman’s language, this basically means that the veins aren’t working as well as they should. Therefore, over the course of the day, this heightens the pressure on your leg. Keeping your body hydrated is the jack of all trades.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here