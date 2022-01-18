Post Covid Recovery: How Yoga is Kareena Kapoor Khan's Perfect Companion

Kareena Kapoor’s fitness routine remains much-talked-about, especially the way it has morphed through her evolving career and motherhood. The actress has oscillated between aerobics, pilates and kickboxing, but her love for yoga has remained perpetual throughout. Since her yoga journey began in 2006, Kareena hasn’t looked back. Yoga kept her going strong during the birth of her second child and even her recent battle with Covid-19.

Kareena, who was diagnosed with the infection in December, is on her road to recovery and how. Her recent Instagram Stories revealed she has started walking over 10,000 steps every day. She has resumed her yoga sessions at her “most favourite spot." Bebo’s fans know her favourite place in the house to do yoga well - her bright and airy terrace garden space.

The 41-year-old looked radiant in a picture she shared of herself on Instagram. Dressed in an all-black athliesure, she skipped on makeup and left her tresses open. Sitting on “her favourite yoga mat," with her “favourite girl (herself)," Kareena is clearly happy with her morning yoga routine.

Last year, Kareena was spotted acing a difficult yoga posture. “Never felt better," she wrote.

From a fast-paced routine to an aerial version post-pregnancy, Kareena has tried every kind of yoga there is. Anshuka, one of her long-time yoga trainers, revealed in an interview that they together tried lots of strengthening asanas to build stamina. She mentioned that since Kareena is well aware of her body so well, they knew exactly what works for her.

The official social media page of Anshuka Yoga keeps sharing snippets of ‘OG Yogini’ aka Kareena’s incredible balancing acts.

Take a look:

During an interview in 2016, Kareena described yoga as her favourite form of fitness, saying “Yoga is a part of my soul, a part of me." The mother-of-two stated that the inverted postures, particularly, help her face a lot.

