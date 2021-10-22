Post Navratri Fasting: This is How You Can Return to Your Regular Diet

People across north India observe fast for nine days during the auspicious festival of Navratri. On a daily basis, we consume a lot of junk and even if we don’t, and fasting is one of the best ways to detox the body and give it a break. As the festival of Navratri has concluded, it’s time to get back on track with our regular diet and lifestyle. However, you need to be mindful during this transition as eating anything and everything after fasting, it can hamper your body and also create an imbalance of nutrients.

During the nine-day fasting, our body gets used to a type of food and the quantity of consumption, hence, the change can also cause discomfort and disturbance in your body.

Now with the festive season around the corner, here are some tips to build a better routine post-Navratri. Here is what you can do post-Navratri to get back on track:

If you have focused only on sweets and fried foods, don’t try to compensate by eating only salads. Post fasting, it is essential to strike a balance.

Do not skip your meals, as it will not help you in any way. Moreover, it will cause weakness. Instead, it is suggested that you have small and frequent meals to curb unnecessary cravings.

Make sure you have a bowl of curd every day or any other probiotic food as it that can help improve your digestion.

Be physically active, a morning walk would be enough.

Avoid spicy foods as the flavour is just for a few minutes, later the same food will irritate your gut and cause discomfort.

Keep yourself hydrated as it will help you to flush toxins from the body.

