Post-pandemic One in Two Indians Wants Serious, Committed Relationship, Says New Survey

The novel coronavirus pandemic has changed the definition of relationships among the youth. The despair of loneliness and the fear of dejection have led the youth to want more stability and transparency in relationships. Leaving behind the casual relationships’ norms, people want to indulge in serious relationships.

Bumble, a women-first dating app, in its latest survey has revealed that post the second wave of the pandemic, the youth of the nation is coming out with a new sense of clarity and confidence in taking control of their dating lives. People are expressing their thoughts like what they are looking for and what they want in a relationship as they meet new people.

The survey further mentioned that post the second wave of the pandemic, one in two (46 percent) single Indians are looking for a serious, committed relationship. The Indian Express, citing a survey in its report, said that during the lockdown, people understood the importance of emotional connection. The casual relationship, which was the norm in pre-pandemic times, is now crumbling, the reason more than half of the people are looking for honest and serious relationships today.

The survey also stated that one in five people living in big cities like Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad want to get married and settle down. According to the survey, one in three people is optimistic about their dating life after the lockdown restrictions are lifted, while 33 percent of single Indians are trying to understand each other better through video dating before meeting in person.

Emotional attachment is more important

Casual relationships were very prevalent before the pandemic. But now it has changed to a great extent. Daters are running away from the pre-pandemic dating norms. Speaking of emotional attachment in relationships, it has become more important for people. When it comes to choosing a partner through dating apps, 60 percent of young people value emotional attachment while 55 percent said kindness is more important.

