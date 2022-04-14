Home » News » Lifestyle » Postal Stamp to Mark 50 Years of Pandit Jasraj's Pt. Motiram Pt. Maniram Sangeet Samaroha

The festival was started by late classical singer Pandit Jasraj in memory of his father and brother, both classical musicians. (Representative image)
Pt. Motiram Pt. Maniram Sangeet Samaroha is an annual classical music festival held every year at Chowmahalla Palace in Hyderabad in November

Lifestyle Desk| News18.com
Updated: April 14, 2022, 09:36 IST

Indian Postal Department will issue a stamp to mark 50 years of “Pandit Jasraj’s Pt. Motiram Pt. Maniram Sangeet Samaroha". It is an annual classical music festival held every year at Chowmahalla Palace in Hyderabad in November. “@IndiaPostOffice will issue a stamp to mark 50 years of “Pandit Jasraj’s Pt. Motiram Pt. Maniram Sangeet Samaroha", tweeted Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology.

The festival was started by late classical singer Pandit Jasraj in memory of his father and brother, both classical musicians. According to reports, every year Jasraj use to perform on November 30, his father’s death anniversary and a tribute to his elder brother, Maniram, who died in 1986.

Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away in August 2020 following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey. The 90-year-old music doyen, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana, was in the US when the coronavirus-led lockdown was announced and decided to stay back in the country. He was a recipient of several prestigious accolades including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.

Last year, Pandit Jasraj’s daughter Durga Jasraj said that over the years the music festival has served as a platform for the most iconic musicians in the country. This year the 50th Pt. Motiram Pt. Maniram Sangeet Samaroha will coincides with Amrit Mahotsav, the 75 years of Indian independence.

first published: April 14, 2022, 09:36 IST