Postpartum Hemorrhage: Who Is Most Likely To Experience And How Can It Be Prevented?

A postpartum hemorrhage can start within 24 hours of delivery or last for up to 12 weeks after the baby is born

Last Updated: December 17, 2022, 12:45 IST

PPH is a condition that describes excessive bleeding right after giving birth. (Image: Shutterstock)
Postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) is a condition which refers to heavy bleeding after giving birth. It could be life threatening in many cases and it may occur within 24 hours of the delivery or continue even up to 12 weeks after the birth of the child. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it is a serious condition because the bleeding is so severe that it can lead to changes in the heart rate and blood pressure of the mother.

Here’s everything you need to know about its causes and prevention:

Causes of postpartum hemorrhage

  1. Uterine atony: This condition occurs when the uterine tone becomes soft and weak after delivery.
  2. Uterine trauma: When childbirth damages the vagina, cervix or perineum.
  3. Retained placenta tissue: When the placenta doesn’t detach itself from the uterine wall.
  4. Thrombin: When a mother has coagulation disorder or pregnancy disorder, which can adversely affect the body’s blood clotting ability.

Who is at a higher risk?

Patients with placental problems including placenta accreta, placental abruption, and retained placenta tissue are the ones at a higher risk of developing PPH. In addition to this, those whose uterus had been overstretched due to multiple pregnancies, birthing a large baby, and having twins or more babies are likely to have PPH. Moreover, certain health factors like prolonged labour, tearing during vaginal delivery, PPH in prior deliveries, infection, and high blood pressure may also result in a mother developing PPH.

Postpartum Hemorrhage Prevention

One of the first steps to prevent the condition is to identify the causes before delivery and take proper remedies as prescribed by a doctor. Routinely taking medicines to help the contraction of the uterus during childbirth is also to be noted. In addition to this, proper intake of iron should be monitored to minimize the impact of PPH, if it occurs.

