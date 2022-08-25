Practice These Five Yoga Asanas To Keep Your Heart Healthy

Yoga can never be clubbed under casual workouts because it is so much more than that, yoga is a way of life. It has been scientifically proven that practising yoga can help one in combatting various kinds of illnesses, starting from your mental health to your heart health and even more.

In recent times we have witnessed the severity of cardiovascular issues and it is time you paid heed to what your heart desires, a proper and active lifestyle. We are here to suggest five yoga asanas that will definitely help you keep your heart safe.

Cobra Stretch

Cobra stretch which is popularly known as ‘Bhujangasana’ is an asana that will put a major focus on your abdominal area and glutes. Doing this every day can improve the blood circulation in your body which would mean that your heart is taken care of too.

It can be a real trick to get this right at the first go but go gentle with yourself and you will be able to nail it too. This asana will help manage your stress levels and therefore prompt good heart health.

Makarasana as it is also known as, can strengthen your spine and will also improve your heart health.

Even though it might seem like a really easy asana to perform, it is actually one of the really tough ones. But, at the same time it has several health benefits like improvement of blood circulation, strengthening of calf muscles as well as reducing weight.

A classic to say the least, it can help with blood circulation again and can solve any hip-related issues.

