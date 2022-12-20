Pradosh Vrat 2022: Dos and Don'ts You Must Keep in Mind

The last Pradosh Vrat of this year is going to be observed tomorrow, December 21. Pradosh Vrat is observed on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha, according to Hindu scriptures. This day is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The last Pradosh Vrat of 2022 will be very special because Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Amrit Siddhi Yoga are also formed on this day based on planetary events.

Scholars believe that by worshipping Lord Shiva one can get desired results. However, as per religious texts, there are a few things to be avoided on the day of Pradosh Vrat. Let’s learn more about the subject from Bhopal resident, astrologer, and Vastu consultant Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma.

Women should refrain from touching Shivling:

Advertisement

On Pradosh Vrat, anyone can worship Lord Shiva, but only men should touch the Shivling. It is believed that Maa Parvati may get angry if women touch the Shivling on this day, so they should not do so.

Do not offer turmeric

On the day of Pradosh Vrat, do not offer turmeric to Lord Shiva. Shivling is considered to be associated with masculinity, so turmeric tilak should not be applied to Shivling. On Shivling, you can place Belpatra, milk, Bhang, Ganges water, sandalwood, and ashes.

Don’t offer these things

Lord Shankar should not be offered coconut water, conch shell water, ketaki flowers, basil leaves, kumkum, or vermilion on the day of Pradosh Vrat. Offering these things, according to beliefs, can make the Lord angry.

What to eat and what not to eat during Pradosh Vrat 2022?

Puranas state that those who keep Pradosh Vrat or fast should not consume certain food items. Women should avoid eating Brinjal, garlic, onion, leafy vegetables, and meat. Aside from that, men are not permitted to consume tamasic foods. Drinking alcohol is especially strictly prohibited.

Pradosh vrat comes twice every month in the Hindu calendar. The previous one was observed on December 5, 2022.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here