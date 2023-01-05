Pranayam Technique to Protect Us from Cold

Practices in pranayama improve the lung’s ability to take in oxygen. With this improved capacity, one is able to significantly strengthen our immune system and increase our stamina. Pranayama offers countless advantages, like helping you lose weight, maintaining healthy skin, extending your life etc. Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, founder, Akshar Yoga Institutions, Himalaya Yoga Ashrama, World Yoga Organisation shares the correct speed and posture for pranayama.

Speed for Pranayama

When practising these techniques for the first time, it is best to start with Shaant gathi and gradually increase your practise intensity before moving on to Madyam and eventually Tivra Gami.

Posture for Pranayama

Advertisement

Sit in a comfortable position of Sukhasana, Ardha Padmasana, Vajrasana or Poorna Padmasana

Keep your back straight, shoulders relaxed and close your eyes

Udgeeth pranayama

In this pranayama, inhale deeply and fill your lungs with air

While exhaling, form a circle with your lips and chant “Om"

Khand Pranayama (In Part Breathing)

In this pranayama, as you inhale, divide your breath into two equal parts

Without retaining the breath in your lungs, exhale twice

Kapal Bhathi (Bellow Breath)

In Kapal Bhathi, inhale normally and focus on exhaling with a short, rhythmic and forceful breath

Precautions & Contraindications

Kapalbhathi should be avoided by those suffering from hypertension, anxiety, or panic attacks. It is also contraindicated for individuals with heart disease, hernia, gastric ulcer, epilepsy, vertigo, migraine headaches, significant nosebleeds and for anyone who has undergone recent abdominal surgery.

Bhramari Pranayama (Bee Breath)

In this pranayama , position your fingers on all the mentioned points

Start with your little finger; observe the points on your nostril, the right and left side.

When you are practising these techniques, it is advisable to face eastwards. The best time to practice is early in the morning as it encourage optimism and keeps stress away.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here