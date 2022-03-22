Pranayama Helps You Control 5 Senses, Keeps you Free of Ailments. Here's How You do it

When you learn the art of controlling your senses while sitting in a calm posture, connecting your senses to your soul, you master the basics of Yoga. Only after this does Pranayama come into the picture. In Pranayama, we are taught to control our five senses and increase our life force.

In a live session with News18, Yoga instructor Savita Yadav talked about the importance of Pranayama for our bodies and how to go about it. This is how you should start your Pranayama session.

First exercise

Advertisement

Sit while keeping the waist and neck straight. Place the palms of both hands on the knee and take a meditation posture. Try looking at yourself with closed eyes. Slowly pay attention to your breath and feel it.

Second exercise

Now stand up and point your fingers upwards by interlocking them. Take a deep breath and count to 10. Now bring the hands down.

Third exercise

Stand on the mat and move to keep the body active. You can do it by lifting the legs as high as you can.

Fourth exercise

Keep your hands on the waist and alternate between lifting your heels and your toes. Do this for 20 cycles.

Fifth exercise

Keep rotating your shoulders while taking deep breaths. Do this for 20 cycles.

Kapalbhati

Keep the neck and waist straight and sit in any posture. Exhale with force. Do this continuously. You start with 1 to 2 minutes and gradually increase. This can also reduce your belly fat. Keep in mind that it has to be done with a clean stomach and after 3-4 hours of eating. Those with stomach ailments and those who have recovered from COVID are advised to consult their doctors before attempting.

Anulom Vilom

Advertisement

Nadi Shodhana Pranayama or Anulom Virom increases your vitality, supplies oxygen to the microscopic cells of the body. To do this, close your eyes and make pranayama mudra with your hands and close the right nostril and take a deep breath through the left nostril. Now hold for some time and exhale outwards. Now do this with the other nostril. Start this process from 5 and increase the practice gradually.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.