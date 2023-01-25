Preconceptional Care in Ayurveda: Body Purification and Its Benefits

Well begun is half done; this phrase is perfectly applicable while planning to conceive. Ayurveda emphasizes on preparation of the couple for pregnancy as much as prenatal care itself. When a farmer plans to cultivate new crop in his field, he has these important factors to consider; favorable climate, fertility of soil, proper irrigation & quality of seed. Slightest deviation in any one of the above factors will curtail the quality of the crop and effect it’s growth and development. Similarly, for the conception of a healthy fetus, fertile period, healthy uterine environment, proper blood circulation, and good quality ovum & sperms are essential. To achieve these, Ayurveda gives utmost importance to preconceptional health & wellbeing of the couple before conception.



Panchakarma treatments like Vamana, Virechana, basthi etc are adviced after thoroughly analyzing the couples body, to cleanse their system.

Subsequently, one month of abstinence is advised to the couple with prescription of medicines to improve fertility.

With this the body works in perfect equilibrium, at the same time improves the quality of ovum and sperms.

Bija Sanskar, a coined term, to emphasize the importance of preconceptional care to improve the quality of male and female gametes (Bija) focuses on lifestyle modifications, diet modifications, adoption of pranayam, meditation, yoga along with panchakarma and fertility enhancing Ayurvedic formulations. Couples have to start Bija Sanskar at least 3-6 months before planning for pregnancy. Clinically, it is observed that a woman who conceives after Bija Sanskar has less pregnancy related complications, better fetal health and a beautiful motherhood journey.

